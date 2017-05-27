Photos: America’s Cup Opening Ceremony

The first day of the 35th America’s Cup finished off with a Opening Ceremony that featured Gene Steede and other local entertainers, the Gombeys, the Bermuda Regiment, the America’s Cup sailing teams, giant Longtails suspended over the area, a fireworks display and more. You can view our ongoing live updates of the first day of the America’s Cup here, and all our coverage of the America’s Cup here.

