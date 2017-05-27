Photos: America’s Cup Opening Ceremony
The first day of the 35th America’s Cup finished off with a Opening Ceremony that featured Gene Steede and other local entertainers, the Gombeys, the Bermuda Regiment, the America’s Cup sailing teams, giant Longtails suspended over the area, a fireworks display and more. You can view our ongoing live updates of the first day of the America’s Cup here, and all our coverage of the America’s Cup here.
Read More About
Category: All, Entertainment, News, Photos
Definitely Two Bermuda’s.
Have you ever seen The U.B.P / O.B.A Sponsor a majority Black event to the tune of Millions of tax payers dollars, NO.
Have you ever seen The P.L.P Sponsor a majority White event to the tune of Millions of tax payers dollars. NO.
This is utter nonsense, when we can’t even fund our Education, and give better benefits for our Seniors, and all we keep hearing is what the P.L.P done to cripple this economy, when these Jack Rabbit’s who are the offspring’s of their political fathers in the U.B.P, are not spending money like drunken sailors.
They are the darn drunken sailors. What a waste and then they got the nerve to admit that out of the $112 Million they gave, we will only get back a net of about $40 Million. Educated fools are by far worst then high school drop outs.
Oh come on…. we don’t know how much we are going to get back and neither do you. All we know is that, unlike Beyoncé and the golf, we’ve already got a LOT of visitors who have deep pockets and the eyes of the world are on us for five weeks!!!!!
Congratulations to the OBA government and other Bermudians involved in putting together this spectacle. Hopefully, the positive impact, internationally, will be with the island for many years to come. Well done Messrs Dunkley, Richards and Gibbons.
Fireworks where not that great. Alright but the finally is normally better,, just saying
What a fantastic day, and what an amazing place. I had no idea it would be that good, the village is world class.
Please don’t say…I have no interest in sailing…neither did I but I loved it, or it is too expensive…$5 on the ferry, $10 to get in, half price for kids.
You really have no excuse Bermuda. Everybody who went yesterday was buzzing.
Beautiful Beautiful Beautiful!