Photos: Opening Day Of America’s Cup Village

Thousands of people attended the opening day of the America’s Cup, with the Village in Dockyard officially opening at 11.30am this morning, and racing getting underway in the afternoon.

The opening day is still underway, with the Opening Ceremony now taking place, featuring a variety of local entertainment, fireworks and more. You can view our ongoing live updates of the first day of the America’s Cup here, and all our coverage of the America’s Cup here.



































































