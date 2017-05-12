Seabins Installed At Hamilton Princess Marina

A V5 Hybrid Seabin—Bermuda’s first—has been installed at the Princess Marina at Hamilton Princess & Beach Club thanks to the sponsorship of Butterfield Group, a Global Pilot Partner of the Seabin Project.

The Seabin is a floating rubbish bin designed to be placed at marinas, docks, yacht clubs and commercial ports as a part solution to the current global littering problem.

Water is syphoned in from the surface and passes through the woven mesh catch bag inside the Seabin. The water is pumped back into the marina leaving litter and debris trapped in the catch bag to be disposed of properly.

The Princess Marina at Hamilton Princess & Beach Club is one of six marinas participating in the Global Pilot, which will also see Seabins installed in Safe Harbors Cabrillo Isle Marina in San Diego [USA], Uunisaari Island in Helsinki [Finland] sponsored by Wärtsilä, Port Adriano in Mallorca [Spain], La Grande Motte [France], and the superyacht marina at Porto Montenegro.

During a press conference today, Curtis Dickinson, Butterfield’s Executive Vice President and Group Head of Private Banking said, “As an offshore bank with our principal operations located on islands, we at Butterfield understand how closely tied the well-being of the economies and the people of our communities is to the ocean. The fortunes of our tourism products, our fisheries, and the quality of daily life for all of us depends on the health of the waters that surround us.”

As a Global Pilot Partner, Butterfield is also working with local environmental and youth-focused organisations to introduce the Seabin Project’s open-source education programmes in Bermuda to increase awareness of the problem of ocean pollution among the island’s school children.

Mr. Dickinson said, “Based on the enthusiasm and willingness of our partners in Bermuda to advance this important initiative, Butterfield will also be working with the Seabins team to deploy Seabins to marinas in our other jurisdictions with the help of local partners in those locations in the coming months.”

Pete Ceglinski, Managing Director and Co-Founder of the Seabin Project said, “After nearly two years of work, it’s very exciting to see Seabin ocean tech and educational programmes being rolled out in communities around the world. We’re really pleased that, through our partnership with Butterfield, Bermuda is among our first locations.

“With the America’s Cup beginning this month, and the installation being supported by the official bank and official hotel of the event, it’s a fantastic opportunity to showcase the technology and bring increased awareness to the problem of ocean littering. We look forward to working with Butterfield to get Seabins into the waters, and our curriculum into the schools, in places like Grand Cayman and Guernsey in the coming months.”

Allan Federer, General Manager of Hamilton Princess & Beach Club said “We are happy to be working with the Seabin team to help showcase their innovative ocean-cleaning technology, and to make a difference in the fight against ocean pollution. It’s a true honour to have our beautiful marina selected as the first location in Bermuda and one of the first locations worldwide to install a Seabin.

“As the official worldwide host hotel of the America’s Cup, our marina will be buzzing with activity throughout the summer. We anticipate a full house here at the hotel, which will further enhance our ability to showcase the Seabin technology, and hopefully encourage its adoption in other places.”

The Seabin Project is working to make Seabins available for commercial sale later this summer.

Category: All, Environment, News