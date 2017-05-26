Collision In Paget, Truck Driver Strikes Tree

May 26, 2017 | 1 Comment

Around 10:45am this morning [May 26] Police, Fire Service and ambulance personnel responded to Middle Road in Paget, following a collision in which a truck driver struck a tree. Details are limited at this time, however we will update as able.

collision Bermuda May 26 2017 (1)

collision Bermuda May 26 2017 (2)

collision Bermuda May 26 2017 (3)

collision Bermuda May 26 2017 (4)

collision Bermuda May 26 2017 (5)

collision Bermuda May 26 2017 (6)

click here banner collisions

Share via email

Related Stories

Read More About

Category: Accidents and fires, All

Comments (1)

Trackback URL | Comments RSS Feed

  1. Triangle Drifter says:
    May 26, 2017

    Notice the 2X4 going through the front of the truck. Imagine that going through the windshield of a car. Why are those boards not being replaced with proper steel crash barriers? Bermuda roads are crazy dangerous with these wooden things that come apart so easily.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

«
»