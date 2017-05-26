Collision In Paget, Truck Driver Strikes Tree
Around 10:45am this morning [May 26] Police, Fire Service and ambulance personnel responded to Middle Road in Paget, following a collision in which a truck driver struck a tree. Details are limited at this time, however we will update as able.
Notice the 2X4 going through the front of the truck. Imagine that going through the windshield of a car. Why are those boards not being replaced with proper steel crash barriers? Bermuda roads are crazy dangerous with these wooden things that come apart so easily.