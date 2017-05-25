Photos: Work On Somerset Bridge Completed

Work on the Somerset Bridge — the smallest draw bridge in the world — was recently completed, after an inspection revealed some safety issues on the walkway and on the railing on the north side of the bridge.

A Public Works Ministry spokesperson said, “The original work planned for Somerset Bridge was established after an inspection revealed some safety issues on the walkway and on the railing on the north side of the bridge. Work was carried out to rebuild those elements and make the bridge safe.

“While carrying out this work, crews from the Department of Works and Engineering were able to see fully what was underneath the walkway which revealed that the bridge was in far worse condition than was originally suspected.

“Therefore the decision was made to change all the beams and all components of the pedestrian bridge, which has resulted, essentially, a brand new pedestrian bridge.

“Work on the bridge was completed last week.”

Read More About

Category: All, News, Photos