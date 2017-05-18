Photos: Temporary Dock At Kindley Field Road

Motorists travelling in the Kindley Field Road area have probably noticed that a temporary floating dock has recently been assembled and installed adjacent to the bus stop near the Causeway and airport.

Earlier this year America’s Cup Bermuda [ACBDA] filed a planning application for the construction of a temporary dock located adjacent to Kindley Field.

The planning application said in part, “Proposed construction of a temporary dock located adjacent to Kindley Field Road, close to the junction with the Causeway.

“Consisting of a T-shaped floating dock 110ft. Long connected to the shoreline via a 55ft long access gangway. Associated works to improve existing lay-by / bus stop.”

We asked for an update, and the ACBDA told Bernews, “It is a temporary public dock, signage will go on it shortly. It has been erected as a Touch and Go dock for public use in the East End – no tying up and leaving your boat!

“We anticipate it will be widely used by people in the east end who are heading to Dockyard and the America’s Cup Village or to the racecourse spectator area.”

“

Read More About

Category: All, News, Photos