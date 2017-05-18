Photos: Temporary Dock At Kindley Field Road
Motorists travelling in the Kindley Field Road area have probably noticed that a temporary floating dock has recently been assembled and installed adjacent to the bus stop near the Causeway and airport.
Earlier this year America’s Cup Bermuda [ACBDA] filed a planning application for the construction of a temporary dock located adjacent to Kindley Field.
The planning application said in part, “Proposed construction of a temporary dock located adjacent to Kindley Field Road, close to the junction with the Causeway.
“Consisting of a T-shaped floating dock 110ft. Long connected to the shoreline via a 55ft long access gangway. Associated works to improve existing lay-by / bus stop.”
We asked for an update, and the ACBDA told Bernews, “It is a temporary public dock, signage will go on it shortly. It has been erected as a Touch and Go dock for public use in the East End – no tying up and leaving your boat!
“We anticipate it will be widely used by people in the east end who are heading to Dockyard and the America’s Cup Village or to the racecourse spectator area.”
Should probably be permanent, the bailey bridge was temporary too though so…
That thing went up fast! Looking forward to using it.
When will it be removed again?
Fantastic! Should be left there permanently.
The only problem is, how long before decides that it should become their own free place to keep their boat. That problem is bad enough now with people leaving their boats at public docks for long periods of time unattended.
Anything left more than a couple hours should be ticketed. More than 4 hours, towed & pay an additional release fee to cover costs of towing & some.
Some people don’t get anything because they don’t try hard enough – changing my name to ACBDA – how much will that cost?
Very impressive as a temporary water taxi access point.
Given the challenges of our Bermuda roads at times this innovative system may soon become permanent. A wonderful opportunity for those who enjoy the water views of our lovely island.
We need to give ourselves permission to innovate and be disruptive to traditional and at time inefficient patterns so we can host ourselves and our guests better.
It will be interesting to see what boats are used to pick up our special guests.
Might as well just keep it there! Looks good…
Looks pretty good but come on, they could tart-up those two butt-ugly rusty piles. I know it’s only temporary, but good impressions count.
Boats need to remember that people swim in this area.