PLP: ‘Bermuda Is Once Again In Recession’
“Bermuda is once again in recession,” Shadow Finance Minister and Opposition Leader David Burt said today, adding that “two consecutive quarters of negative economic growth is a big deal and confirms our fears that the economy in Bermuda is not working and delivering for the people it needs to deliver for.”
Mr Burt was speaking at press conference today [May 10] along with Senator Kim Wilkerson, and we will update with their full remarks as able, and in the meantime the live video replay is below.
The 23-minute live video replay is below:
Update 2.49pm: The Minister has responded, saying “For the record, there was no recession during the second half of 2016.” His full statement can be read here.
Oneknows that the oba lied again. It gave the country the distinct impression , months ago, that all was well.
More lies upon lies.
Just imagine how bad things would be if the PLP had won the last election!
Once again I state enjoy 2017.
PLP…….
Everyone of them are established in the monetary field.
That’s also culpable of the UBP/OBA.
Love to see the curtain falling on such a great stop in the history of travel.
Memo to PLP – repeating it over and over and over again does NOT make it so.
If real estate prices being off by 40% or more is a recession, can’t wait to see what a depression looks like. How many hotels are in foreclosure here – and the OBA is breaking ground on a new one. Big jokes!
How did the PLP get Bermuda debt to go up over a 1.5 billion from almost no debt ?
That’s a fact.
Explain how
Well done Senator Wilkerson and Mr. Burt.
The numbers don’t lie.
Bermudians are still losing jobs, yet guest workers are gaining jobs.
@watching, are you saying the civil servants in the Dept of Immigration aren’t doing their job? Or is your point that Bermudians need to ensure they’re getting trained in areas where there are abundant jobs?
Perhaps if the Bermudians showed up on time, every day, with a good work ethic as the guest workers do then those numbers would be reversed.
To be honest, they are correct. But its politrix at play from all now. The popularity contest is starting to gear up in full swing now with promises to fix street lights and install speedbumps to be plentyful, along with how a single MP will solve all the crime issues. The popcorn stall should have good business now.
If the PLP make govt, Bermuda will be in recession forever.
Dangerous and irresponsible words Mr Burt. Careful what you wish for as you may just trigger a recession.