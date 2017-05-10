PLP: ‘Bermuda Is Once Again In Recession’

“Bermuda is once again in recession,” Shadow Finance Minister and Opposition Leader David Burt said today, adding that “two consecutive quarters of negative economic growth is a big deal and confirms our fears that the economy in Bermuda is not working and delivering for the people it needs to deliver for.”

Mr Burt was speaking at press conference today [May 10] along with Senator Kim Wilkerson, and we will update with their full remarks as able, and in the meantime the live video replay is below.

The 23-minute live video replay is below:

Update 2.49pm: The Minister has responded, saying “For the record, there was no recession during the second half of 2016.” His full statement can be read here.

