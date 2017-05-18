PLP: ‘Bermudian Jobs Continue To Shrink’
“The OBA’s limited ideas are limiting Bermudian opportunities and as a result Bermudian jobs continue to shrink under the OBA while non-Bermudian jobs continue to grow,” PLP spokesperson for Labour & Workforce Development Rolfe Commissiong said.
Mr Commissiong said, “The OBA announcement of a ‘National Talent Pool’ for Bermudians seeking construction work is not without merit, however it is yet another reminder of the OBA’s failure to keep their promise to create 2,000 jobs for Bermudians; they lack a coherent plan to create jobs and possess a seeming inability to grasp that Bermudians need work in fields beyond construction.
“Job losses are still mounting in international business and among white collar professionals, yet the OBA have exacerbated the problem by raising the cost of doing business in Bermuda, failing to diversify their economy and failing to invest in the training and development of Bermudians.
“Furthermore, they ignored calls from the PLP to produce a workforce development strategy, identify upcoming projects and opportunities for Bermudians such as those related to the America’s Cup.
“This would have allowed Bermudians to know what jobs would be available and for training to be put in place to ensure that our people were prepared to fill those jobs. This was ignored.
“The OBA’s limited ideas are limiting Bermudian opportunities and as a result Bermudian jobs continue to shrink under the OBA while non-Bermudian jobs continue to grow.
“The PLP believes that we must:
- Develop and implement a National Skills Strategy, with human resource assessment playing a key role in determining the current and future occupational needs of our economy.
- Introduce an Office of Economic Diversification to take the politics and red tape out of inward investment, introduce new economic pillars and create new opportunities for Bermudians to be hired, trained and advance in careers.
- Reverse OBA policies that have driven up the cost of doing business in Bermuda, jeopardised jobs and stifled entrepreneurship.
- Introduce a skills registry as a key component of the National Skills Strategy in order to track the skills that are available on island. Crucially, this register will also serve as a database of Bermudians living and working overseas and their respective skill levels who may be looking for an opportunity to return home in order to take their rightful place in the workforce.
“Bermuda can do better and it will do better with a change of priorities and a change in approach that will come with a change in government.”
Already in place via the Business Development Association.
So you are going to reduce taxes and thus increase the deficit which has been halved from the $400mn hole the PLP left behind. And given the fact that S&P said directly that a return to massive deficit spending would trigger another downgrade, the PLP will make our borrowing costs higher and our debt service burden even greater ($180mn+ as of now per year).
Already in place within Workforce Development (inc. the registry).
Any new ideas PLP?
That’s all you got.The PLP are really grasping at straws now.I have to much work right now and have to turn it down.
Please reference to facts and/or 3rd party report!!!
PLP like to just say things and pull numbers from thin air
Seems like a damning diatribe until you start thinking about little details like facts and figures to back up complaints and you begin to wonder “How would you make that work?”. There is no overnight fix to our problem – heck three terms in government did not get it right for the plp but now we need to vote them in again so that in 2025 we will be told what the master plan is? I think I will stick with the movers and doers in the OBA rather than with Mr. Commissiong and his team who prefer to STAND and wait for things to happen.
The beginning of the PLP trying to pour cold water on the America’s Cup starts here.
I was up in Dockyard today for several hours working and there were all kinds of Bermudian workers up there. There were also a lot of expertise jobs that Bermudians probably couldn’t fill. The amount of work that has gone into refurbishing dockyard is huge. We are very lucky.
after nine disastrous years now they got it figured out???? …..smmh please