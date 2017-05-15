PLP Calls On Govt To ‘Take Action’ To Keep Jobs

“In light of the news that Butterfield Bank is considering moving jobs from Bermuda to Halifax, the PLP calls on the minority OBA government to take action to keep Bermudian jobs here in Bermuda,” PLP spokesperson for Home Affairs Walton Brown said.

Mr Brown said, “The job of the Bermuda government is to stand strong for Bermudian workers and create Bermudian jobs. When the government learns that Bermudian jobs are under threat, they should do everything they can to protect these jobs.

“Under the minority OBA government, our economy has lost nearly 2,000 existing jobs – after they broke their promise to create 2,000 new jobs. Now, they have an opportunity to save some. We implore the OBA government to work with Butterfield Bank to save Bermudian jobs.

“The PLP’s Vision 2025 includes a realistic plan to increase Bermudian jobs including bipartisan tax reform to make our economy more competitive and to reduce the incentive to outsource jobs.”

In explaining their plans, Butterfield said, “Butterfield is focused on the growth of our businesses in Bermuda and our other jurisdictions. To support growth, Butterfield has established and is expanding its service centre in Halifax, Canada.

“We have an agreement [dating back to 2015] with Nova Scotia Business Inc. under which the Bank will receive a scalable payroll tax rebate for the creation of up to 100 jobs in the Canadian province over the next six years.

“At present, we employ about 35 people in Halifax; all net new positions. Butterfield has not moved jobs to Halifax from Bermuda, Cayman or Guernsey.

“We are currently actively recruiting for positions in Bermuda, Cayman, Guernsey and our other international locations, as well as Halifax. In Halifax, we are hoping to hire Bermudian graduates of universities in the area to fill available positions.

“Over the next several years, we will be working to modernise and adjust our operations and processes to support business growth, enhance customer service and improve efficiency. As a result, certain staff roles in some jurisdictions may be redefined and/or replaced with Halifax-based positions.

“Where this occurs, the Bank will make every effort to accommodate job displacement [in Cayman, Guernsey, Bermuda and other locations] through natural attrition, early retirement, or redeployment of resources to other areas.”

