PLP Calls On Govt To ‘Take Action’ To Keep Jobs
“In light of the news that Butterfield Bank is considering moving jobs from Bermuda to Halifax, the PLP calls on the minority OBA government to take action to keep Bermudian jobs here in Bermuda,” PLP spokesperson for Home Affairs Walton Brown said.
Mr Brown said, “The job of the Bermuda government is to stand strong for Bermudian workers and create Bermudian jobs. When the government learns that Bermudian jobs are under threat, they should do everything they can to protect these jobs.
“Under the minority OBA government, our economy has lost nearly 2,000 existing jobs – after they broke their promise to create 2,000 new jobs. Now, they have an opportunity to save some. We implore the OBA government to work with Butterfield Bank to save Bermudian jobs.
“The PLP’s Vision 2025 includes a realistic plan to increase Bermudian jobs including bipartisan tax reform to make our economy more competitive and to reduce the incentive to outsource jobs.”
In explaining their plans, Butterfield said, “Butterfield is focused on the growth of our businesses in Bermuda and our other jurisdictions. To support growth, Butterfield has established and is expanding its service centre in Halifax, Canada.
“We have an agreement [dating back to 2015] with Nova Scotia Business Inc. under which the Bank will receive a scalable payroll tax rebate for the creation of up to 100 jobs in the Canadian province over the next six years.
“At present, we employ about 35 people in Halifax; all net new positions. Butterfield has not moved jobs to Halifax from Bermuda, Cayman or Guernsey.
“We are currently actively recruiting for positions in Bermuda, Cayman, Guernsey and our other international locations, as well as Halifax. In Halifax, we are hoping to hire Bermudian graduates of universities in the area to fill available positions.
“Over the next several years, we will be working to modernise and adjust our operations and processes to support business growth, enhance customer service and improve efficiency. As a result, certain staff roles in some jurisdictions may be redefined and/or replaced with Halifax-based positions.
“Where this occurs, the Bank will make every effort to accommodate job displacement [in Cayman, Guernsey, Bermuda and other locations] through natural attrition, early retirement, or redeployment of resources to other areas.”
What would you do? Force the bank to keep jobs here? How exactly would you go about that?
More garbage from this man.
Create jobs.
People actually believe the crap these people speak?
Hell lets just open another bank since the oldest is moving jobs offshore just to keep it’s head above the reefs.
BNTB is considering moving jobs because it is 40% to 50% cheaper to operate from Halifax.
Thus, the only way to entice them to keep jobs here is to a) reduce salaries or b) reduce salary costs.
Option A would be a reputational nightmare for the bank and B would be a tax concession. The same forms of tax concessions the PLP have used to beat the OBA over the head with by claiming how they are for big business only when in actuality the concessions granted are designed to save jobs.
There is a distinct reason why Brown or the PLP did not include their stated option to save these jobs as they know it would be the same option that they have criticized the OBA for using to entice business to our shores.
So PLP what would you do to save these jobs?
If PLP had continued, we would have lost at least 10,000 in same period!!
We should outsource our opposition maybe that way we would get better bang for the buck. Can’t wait ’til 2025 rolls around so we can see what the big surprise is.