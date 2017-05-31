PLP: ‘Politics Must Be Taken Out Of Education’
“The statement by Education Minister Cole Simons reinforces our belief that politics must be taken out of education,” the PLP said today, adding that “backbiting, petty squabbling and name calling may impress some, but most Bermudians want solutions and not excuses.”
The PLP said, “Despite this, the OBA seems more interested in finger pointing and ducking responsibility than on addressing the real issues facing our most important resource; our children.
“Bermuda deserves better and we can do better when we take the politics out of education, put an end to petty squabbling and make our children a priority.
“The PLP has committed to a restructuring of the education system that will provide our students with the tools necessary to achieve in this evolving technological world.
“Additionally, we have performed preliminary assessments to identify what is working, and what is not. After consultation, we will ensure that we will not disturb what is working, but where improvements are necessary, we will take steps to address.
“The middle school system has proven to provide hardships to the development and success of our students, and we plan to address this in a phasing out and a return to a two tiered system.
“Minister Simons accused the PLP of doing “nothing in 14 years”, a phrase rooted in pre-election hyperbole. During the PLP’s 14 years in office, there were significant advancements made, including, but not limited to –
- Commissioning the Hopkins report, of which 8 of 10 recommendations were implemented
- Implementing the Internationally recognized Cambridge Curriculum
- Introduction of Career Pathways
- Implementing the Dual Enrollment Programme at Bermuda College
- Increased funding for Bermuda Government Scholarships
- Reducing Class size
“We understand there is much more to be done to advance our students and to prepare them for the future, and the PLP is committed to that task.
“Today, there are two Bermudas; one where access to quality education and a pathway to higher education and a career are a given and the other Bermuda that has been neglected and forgotten for too long. Bermuda can do better.
“The PLP will be hosting a town hall on education tonight, Wednesday May 31 at 7pm at Elliott Primary and we invite the public as well as Minister Simons to attend. Here we will show our draft plan for education under the next PLP administration, as well as listen to suggestions and concerns from parents, teachers, students and others in attendance.”
Agreed!
How about we take POLITICIANS out of education. $30k+ per year and we get kids who cannot fill out a job application? BTW it was in a shambles prior to OBA.
Private education is a little over $20k.
You are making politics ALL ABOUT education. You do realize that right?
It will continue to be far easier to politicize education than face the fallout from confronting and effectively dealing with the only 3 places the problems can lay. (either political party)
a) The DOE
B) The parents
c) The children
That’s right PLP a stop bitching all the time it’s all we hear from you guys
Stop politicizing it…
Grim picture—Education didn’t improve under the last administrtion and prior to an election–the opposition is making this an issue.
That’s not politicizing an issue?
errr—what are we all missing here?
Our kids deserve far better than amatuer brinksmanship
LoL!!!! Did they just say that politics must be taken out of something?!?! Omg, i am dying laughing. They truly are the party of Trump!
This statement by the PLP reinforces Bermuda’s belief that the PLP = politics first and country last
So is that like privatizing?! Something the PLP are supposed to be so against….