PLP To Host Education Town Hall On May 31

The PLP will be hosting a town hall on Education at Elliott Primary this Wednesday May 31st, starting at 7:00pm.

PLP Spokesperson for Education MP Diallo Rabain and his panel will present the PLP’s plan for education reform and solicit input and feedback from the audience. The evening will be moderated by candidate for Constituency 10 – Dr. Ernest Peets.

Mr Rabain said, “Education under the OBA has been marked by broken promises, lack of support and lack of compassion.

“Bermuda can do better on education and with a realistic, attainable vision, leadership with the will to make the tough decisions and your support, we will provide our children with the education they need and deserve.”

“This free event is open to the public and everyone committed to improving education is encouraged to attend,” the PLP said.

