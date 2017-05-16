PLP Welcomes Increase, Concerned About Jobs

“The PLP welcomes the news of an increase in air arrivals and visitor spending, but we remain concerned that the tourism sector continues to see Bermudian jobs decline,” PLP spokesperson for Tourism & Entrepreneurship Jamahl Simmons said.

Yesterday the BTA announced, “Between January and March 2017, leisure air arrivals grew 19 percent year-over-year and air vacationer spending surged 30.5 percent.

“There have been 15 consecutive months of growth for the local tourism industry dating back to January 2016. The number of leisure air arrivals [21,702] is the highest since 2008, representing $26.3 million in estimated direct spending on-island.

The 2016 Q4 Quarterly Bulletin of Statistics released earlier this month said, “At the end of October 2016, there were 2,411 workers employed within the hotel industry. The level of employment decreased by 62 employees, representing 121 less Bermudians and an additional 59 non-Bermudians.”

Mr Simmons said, “The PLP welcomes the news of an increase in air arrivals and visitor spending, but we remain concerned that the tourism sector continues to see Bermudian jobs decline, while jobs held by non-Bermudians increase.

“In 2012, the OBA promised 2,000 jobs, yet since that time Bermuda has lost more than 2,000 jobs including 318 hotel jobs.

“With the America’s Cup ending next month, we hope there is a plan to build on these spending and arrivals numbers. However, increased air arrivals and increased visitor spending must begin to translate into jobs that pay a living wage for Bermudians.

“We cannot move forward together if the OBA’s economy continues to leave Bermudians behind.”

Category: All, News, Politics