PLP Welcomes Increase, Concerned About Jobs
“The PLP welcomes the news of an increase in air arrivals and visitor spending, but we remain concerned that the tourism sector continues to see Bermudian jobs decline,” PLP spokesperson for Tourism & Entrepreneurship Jamahl Simmons said.
Yesterday the BTA announced, “Between January and March 2017, leisure air arrivals grew 19 percent year-over-year and air vacationer spending surged 30.5 percent.
“There have been 15 consecutive months of growth for the local tourism industry dating back to January 2016. The number of leisure air arrivals [21,702] is the highest since 2008, representing $26.3 million in estimated direct spending on-island.
The 2016 Q4 Quarterly Bulletin of Statistics released earlier this month said, “At the end of October 2016, there were 2,411 workers employed within the hotel industry. The level of employment decreased by 62 employees, representing 121 less Bermudians and an additional 59 non-Bermudians.”
Mr Simmons said, “The PLP welcomes the news of an increase in air arrivals and visitor spending, but we remain concerned that the tourism sector continues to see Bermudian jobs decline, while jobs held by non-Bermudians increase.
“In 2012, the OBA promised 2,000 jobs, yet since that time Bermuda has lost more than 2,000 jobs including 318 hotel jobs.
“With the America’s Cup ending next month, we hope there is a plan to build on these spending and arrivals numbers. However, increased air arrivals and increased visitor spending must begin to translate into jobs that pay a living wage for Bermudians.
“We cannot move forward together if the OBA’s economy continues to leave Bermudians behind.”
Their negativity is astounding!!!
And the PLP 2025 plan is …………………………………….
Their negativity is astounding!!!! Bermudians need to apply! Up our game!!!
Bermudians do apply but are dicriminated against, ask Paula Cox.
Many Bermudians are still losing jobs and those with jobs in hospitality are still working for wages that cannot sustain a family. Something needs to give. These numbers are great but until they translate into jobs and a living wage, then they aren’t really doing much for the people of Bermuda.
Great point. Its the owners who are benefiting more financially by hiring cheap labour.
Being the country is in election mode. I will like to see the numbers behind this claim. Please let this be a campaign about facts.
More hot air and zero substance from the UBP, sorry, NLP, or is he independent? What about the 5,000 jobs lost under the PLP?
PLP peddling like crazy to stay relevant. The better the figures look the more peddling they are doing!!
Anyone with eyes and ears just need only to look around them. Bermuda is alive and well and people are working and earning. Thank you OBA.!!!
OBA – ALL THE WAY !!!!!!!!!!!
Certain people that is.
Living wage unfortunately will lead to higher costs at hotels and restaurants which are already considered very expensive. We need to encourage more billionaire visitors who will pay these higher prices.
Yawn.
“In 2012, the OBA promised 2,000 jobs, yet since that time Bermuda has lost more than 2,000 jobs including 318 hotel jobs.”
Please will you explain your maths. Are you talking about more than 2,000 redundancies without taking into account new jobs created or are you saying that the net number of jobs in Bermuda now is more than 2,000 less than in December 2012?
According to the Bermuda Department of Statistics, there were 40,213 jobs filled at December 2008. That number fell to 35,443 by December 2012. The most recent statics I have seen are for 2015, which show a loss of a further 2,000 jobs (33,319 jobs filled), but the Immigration Minister announced yesterday that over 1,000 new work permits have been granted for AC35 and the airport, so clearly the 2015 numbers are inaccurate.
Who is going to be the head shot photo next to the pre-written statement for tomorrow? I’m not buying any of this spin.