Premier Holds Cabinet Meeting In Dockyard

Premier Michael Dunkley and his Ministerial Colleagues conducted today’s [May 9] weekly Cabinet meeting at The National Museum of Bermuda in Dockyard.

“The Cabinet Office on Front Street has been undergoing extensive renovations and since the start of the refurbishment project, the Ministry of â€ŽFinance has served as the alternative location for the weekly Cabinet meetings,” a spokesperson said.

“However, Premier Dunkley has hosted some of the meetings at the west and east ends of the Island, as the he views this as an opportunity to extend the Ministerial outreach and engagement into the community.

“Starting off the day, today, Premier Dunkley, Ministers and the Cabinet Secretary, Dr Derrick Binns, joined commuters in travelling to Dockyard via ferry.

“During the lunch break the Premier, Ministers and his colleagues enjoyed lunch at the Dockyard Pastry Shop with Wedco Chair Ray Charlton and GM Andrew Dias who updated them on the work that has been conducted by Wedco. They also conducted a site visit of the America’s Cup Event Village with Sir Russell Coutts, Peter Durhager and Michael Winfield.

The Premier noted, “My colleagues and I are pleased to see the great work done by Wedco to not only prepare Cross Island to host AC35 but also to refurbish and rejuvenate the entire area. Wedco has informed us that 500 jobs have been created to conduct the work and the workmanship is first class. We visited Morseby House and were impressed by the craftsmanship in restoring this iconic landmark.”

In addition Minister of Social Development and Sport Nandi Outerbridge remarked, ” The tour of the event village 17 days before the opening races has heightened our excitement for AC35.

“I was impressed by the hospitality facilities being erected by ACEA. These include Club AC, the Longtail Lounge VIP Hospitality, the Grandstand Seating and the Goslings Darkâ€™n Stormy Island Bar which all have direct viewing sight of the race course. The village center boasts an impressive Kids Zone which is near completion.

“We also could see the ongoing work in progress for the Emirates Team New Zealand, Artemis Racing and the Red Bull Youth Americaâ€™s Cup base. I congratulate everyone involved for doing a fantastic job. Bermuda will shine during AC35 thanks to everyone who has worked so hard to make it happen.”

Category: All, News, Politics