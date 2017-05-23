Premier: Thoughts & Prayers With Manchester

[Updated] Premier Michael Dunkley has written to British Prime Minister Theresa May expressing Bermuda’s “shock and horror” following last night’s terrorist attack in Manchester.

In a formal letter on behalf of Bermuda, the Premier wrote, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims, those injured, and the entire community of Manchester during this very difficult time.

“What is even more devastating is that the loss of life involved young children who were simply enjoying an evening of fun and entertainment. How heartbreaking that it ended in such tragedy.

“On behalf of the Government and people of Bermuda, we stand firmly in solidarity with the United Kingdom in condenming this senseless attack on freedom and democracy.”

Premier Dunkley concluded the letter by pledging “Bermuda’s unwavering support” to the UK as it faces “painful and difficult” days ahead in the wake of this incident.

The Premier has also written to the Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham and Governor John Rankin to convey Bermuda’s condolences.

Premier Dunkley also reminded the many Bermudians who are working, residing or studying in the UK, and in particular those in Manchester, that the Bermuda Government’s London Office remains available to assist individuals who may have concerns about last night’s attack.

The Premier Dunkley added, “At all times we encourage Bermudians in the UK to remain vigilant of their surroundings. The London Office is available to assist Bermudians in the UK, and we urge you to utilise the Office in the wake of last night’s attack to seek guidance.”

The London Office can be reached at + 44 [0] 20 7518 9900 or londonoffice@gov.bm.

In their latest statement, Manchester Police Chief Constable Ian Hopkins said: “This has been the most horrific incident we have had to face in Greater Manchester and one that we all hoped we would never see.

“Families and many young people were out to enjoy a concert at the Manchester Arena and have lost their lives. Our thoughts are with those 22 victims that we now know have died, the 59 people who have been injured and their loved ones. We continue to do all we can to support them. They are being treated at eight hospitals across Greater Manchester.

“This is a fast-moving investigation and we have significant resources deployed to both the investigation and the visible patrols that people will see across Greater Manchester as they wake up to news of the events last night. This will include armed officers as people would expect. More than 400 officers have been involved in this operation during the night.

“To remind you, we were called at 10.33pm to reports of an explosion at the Manchester Arena at the conclusion of an Ariana Grande concert. More than 240 calls came in and emergency services were very quickly on scene.

“We have been treating this as a terrorist incident and we believe, at this stage, the attack last night was conducted by one man. The priority is to establish whether he was acting alone or as part of a network.

“The attacker, I can confirm, died at the arena. We believe the attacker was carrying an improvised explosive device which he detonated causing this atrocity.”

Update 4.43pm: Governor John Rankin said, “I am grateful to all those in Bermuda who have expressed their condolences following last night’s terrorist attack in Manchester. As Prime Minister Theresa May has stated, this was an appalling targeting of innocent, defenceless children and young people.

“Together our thoughts and prayers are with all of the victims and their families and friends at this terrible time.”

Read More About

Category: All, News