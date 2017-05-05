PM: ‘Judgment Is Attack On Traditional Marriage’
“The judgment is an attack on traditional marriage,” the Preserve Marriage group said following today’s historic court ruling, with Preserve Marriage saying it is an “attack on Christian and other faithbased and traditional values” and “directly undermines the diverse population of Bermuda” and has “further fractured our society.”
Historic Ruling Made In The Supreme Court
Their statement follows after today’s landmark ruling by Justice Charles Etta-Simmons in the Supreme Court , with the court finding that “common law discriminates against same-sex couples by excluding them from marriage.”
The ruling followed a legal challenge that was brought by Winston Godwin and Greg DeRoche after their marriage application was declined by Bermuda’s Registrar-General, with lawyer Mark Pettingill representing the couple.
The ruling said, “On the facts of this case the Applicants were discriminated against on the basis of their sexual orientation contrary to section 2 [2] [a] [ii] as read with section 5 of the HRA when the Registrar refused to process their Notice of Intended Marriage as required by sections 13 and 14 of the Marriage Act.”
Speaking after the ruling, a very happy Winston Godwin told Bernews, “I think the courts got it right. I cannot thank everyone enough for their support – it’s a great day for Bermuda and a great day for the LGBT community.”
Preserve Marriage Statement
A statement from the group said, “Today a single judge, Justice Charles Etta-Simmons, of the Supreme Court of Bermuda has decided to redefine the institution of marriage. By imposing this judgment, the court has ruled against many in the community of Bermuda.
“The decision has heightened the cultural divide in this country and has further fractured our society. The members of Preserve Marriage and the diverse population we represent, acknowledge the judgment of the court, but profoundly disagree with it for some of the following reasons:
“The judgment is an attack on traditional marriage. It is an attack on Christian and other faithbased and traditional values. And the judgment directly undermines the diverse population of Bermuda, specifically, the over 14,100 persons who participated in the referendum.
“Preserve Marriage takes the position that the referendum fell short of the required votes to be official due to the fact that the Premier who called the referendum, stated publically, that it would be non-binding. This had an obvious impact on the number of people who voted. However, it does not negate the fact that the people of Bermuda clearly decided they do not want samesex marriage because of the vast cultural change that it brings.
“Contrary to what Justice Simmons ruled, the culture of Bermuda has not changed to the extent that the institution of marriage is no longer recognized as being between a man and a woman.
“This decision has taken Bermuda beyond the law of the European Court of Human Rights which the Human Rights Act of Bermuda must adhere to. Bermuda has now elevated same-sex marriage to a human right which is contrary to the decision of the European Court.
“In Oliari and Others v. Italy, 21 July 2015, Paragraph 192, “Article 12 of the Convention [the right to marry] does not impose an obligation on the respondent Government to grant a same-sex couple … access to marriage.” In addition, the Human Rights Commission is out of step with their responsibility to uphold the rulings of the European Court.
“The redefinition of marriage in other countries has led to the reinvention of gender among children; the erosion of parenting rights to govern what their children are taught as it relates to gender and same-sex education; and the false perception that the church, faith-based organizations, and non-faith affiliated citizens who stand for traditional marriage are promoting bigotry or hate-speech.
“Bermuda has now become the only country in the world to introduce same-sex marriage through the ruling of a single judge. As a result, the voices of 9,000 petitioners were ignored. The voices of 14,100 referendum voters were ignored. And the voices of our duly elected Members of Parliament were ignored.
“Preserve Marriage will continue to stand for traditional marriage between a man and a woman because of its importance to the culture of Bermuda, the family and most critically the children. Truth has no expiration date. We firmly believe that the redefinition of marriage leads to an exponential cultural shift in the future of Bermuda and the children that will be raised on these Islands.
“We firmly believe that to uphold the sanctity of marriage between a man and a woman in Bermuda is not hateful nor bigotry. We will continue to boldly speak the truth on this matter and will consider all options going forward.”
There is no attack on anyone except your attack on people who mean you no harm at all. Bunch of hypocrites.
Aceboy nailed it!
EXACTLY!!!!
this group makes me embarrassed to be a strait christian.
Nope – no “attack “anywhere in sight – if you wish to get married then of course please do so – but don’t impede others from doing the same because of your own values – that’s in fact an attack on their rights!! One wonders what you think “Christian values” are? If they are depriving others of the joy of a committed relationship that you enjoy simply because of your sexual orientation then we will have to disagree as to what “Christian values” in fact are!
Live and let live. Force your morals upon yourself only.
Right, let’s dump the misuse of (some) drugs act.
“The judgment is an attack on traditional marriage,”
– I was ‘traditionally married’ a few years ago, by a church official in a place of worship. I don’t think my marriage has been attacked or altered in any shape or form, but heck.
““directly undermines the diverse population of Bermuda” and has “further fractured our society.””
- Society was already split on what a marriage is(should be) defined to be, that hasn’t changed.
““attack on Christian and other faithbased and traditional values””
- again, existing marriages haven’t been affected. And why has there never been an outrage against people who get married without the presence of a Christian or other faith-based ceremony/official?
Ah well. PM were always going to stand firm behind their beliefs. Will we see a public demonstration in upcoming days?
Traditional marriage…the transfer of property from father to husband…wives are just objects to be traded.
Let’s uphold ‘traditional’ marriage.
“The judgment is an attack on traditional marriage. It is an attack on Christian and other faith based and traditional values. And the judgment directly undermines the diverse population of Bermuda, specifically, the over 14,100 persons who participated in the referendum.
Lets look at this statement. The law should have nothing to do with one set of values held by one religious group. Hence it was made that way. This is nothing about your christian values, this is the interoperation of the law. The Registar acted in a discriminatory way against these men because of their sexual orientation. This is illegal as noted by the Human rights act. This has nothing to do with the referendum that took place. This is the law working. You cannot pick and choose in the law (as you can in your faith) to only do one set of values on a certain occasion and and another for a different occasion.
Quoting a European case from Italy is a joke. Correct me if I am wrong wasn’t this the same group when international laws were talked about with marriage and sexual orientation equality, they said this is Bermuda and not the same as the other countries.
Again here picking an choosing what suits this group for the time to forward their agenda. I think it quite hilarious that a country with quite a high divorce rate and children born out of wedlock that we are saying that we need to up hold the “sanctity of marriage”. Why don’t you sort your own house out first before even starting to talk about others that have nothing to do with your faith, your space, or your life.
Marriage is a legally binding agreement, not a faith one. With your same reasoning people who don’t get married in Christian religious ceremony shouldn’t be able to get married either.
Again why don’t you spend the same amount of time counseling couples in order to actually “Preserve Marriage” , I think this may be a use of your time.
So interestingly enough I wonder how the old guard PLP feel about all this. They have been rolling out a lot of candidates and I noticed some old and familiar faces in the crowd, err group, mmmmm-couple people. Nice tent by the way.
Can they force an appeal?
what a great and proud day for Bermuda hip hip horaaay “eat those apples”
So is divorce and adultery…oops
* By imposing this judgment, the court has ruled against many in the community of Bermuda. *
No , she (the court) hasn’t ruled ‘against’ anyone .
But she sure has pissed you all off .
““We firmly believe that to uphold the sanctity of marriage between a man and a woman in Bermuda is not hateful nor bigotry.”
And I disagree, you are bigots, plain and simple. You’re perpetuating hatred and discrimination in the name of your god. You’re disgusting.
Traditional marriage…read as Arranged marriage in some places…so please,choose your words carefully in future…
You have already offended many throughout Bermuda and the rest of the World.