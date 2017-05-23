Extra Ferry Service Scheduled For America’s Cup

Additional public ferries have been scheduled between May 26th and June 27th to manage the increased passenger traffic to Dockyard that is anticipated for the 35th America’s Cup in Bermuda.

“Tickets for the dedicated ferry from Hamilton to the America’s Cup Village have sold quickly, and on some days, are sold out to and from the event. Transportation and America’s Cup tickets can be booked online here where more information is also available. Travel by dedicated America’s Cup Village ferry is $5 each way per adult and $2.50 per child,” the ACBDA said.

“In addition to these dedicated event ferries, the public ferry service has extra routes between Hamilton and Dockyard and between St. George’s and Dockyard.

Additional public ferry times [PDF here]

“On May 26th, the Opening Day of the America’s Cup, for those who are not booked on the dedicated ferry, the public ferry is available. The usual schedule applies with runs on the hour until 7pm, then hourly from 7:30pm going to Dockyard. Extra public ferry services are available leaving Dockyard to Hamilton at 10:00pm and 11:00pm on May 26th.

“On weekends, extra ferries will run at 12:00 noon from Hamilton and at 7:00pm and 8:00pm, and leaving Dockyard at 12:30pm, 7:30pm and 8:30pm.

“On the weekends of the America’s Cup Match, presented by Louis Vuitton, Saturdays June 17th and 24th, additional routes are scheduled to leave Hamilton at 8:00pm, 9:00pm and 10:00pm and leaving Dockyard at 8:30pm, 9:30pm and 10:30pm.

“On Tuesday and Friday nights an extra ferry will leave Dockyard to St. George’s at 6:00pm.

Those arriving at Dockyard Ferry Terminal by public ferry will have the option to ride a free shuttle train from in front of the Clocktower Mall to the America’s Cup Village or to walk to the America’s Cup Village.

“While these extra routes will increase capacity, the public is reminded of other transportation options for the America’s Cup, such as free motorbike parking and the Park n Ride program.

“Motorists who drive their car will book their Park n Ride online for $25 per car when booked in advance [$30/car if booked within 24 hours of use]. The online system will automatically book the closest available parking area.

“This includes all passengers and the return shuttle service to America’s Cup Village. Shuttle service is available from each area and runs on a 15-minute loop, either by ferry or minibus [includes accessibility]. Park n Ride can be booked online here.

“Additional parking lots are available once Boaz Island Sports Field is fully booked. These are:

Warren Simmons Field near Somerset Marketplace

Somerset Primary

Sandy’s Secondary School and

West End Primary

“Organisers anticipate that not all parking areas will be required and will only be opened as needed. Boaz Island Sports Field will be the primary parking area and on high traffic days the other fields will be opened as needed.

“People booked on Spectator Boats leaving from Dockyard are advised to travel by public ferry, bus, taxi or pre-arranged transport to Dockyard. They can also use the Park n Ride facility for the America’s Cup Village and take a free shuttle train to the Clocktower Mall in Dockyard. Spectator Boat passengers are advised to be at their assigned dock 30 minutes before their scheduled departure time.

“The America’s Cup Village is open daily from May 26th to June 27th except for the following days when it will be closed: June 1st, June 5th, June 9th, June 14th, June 15th, June 16th, June 19th, June 22nd and June 23rd.

“Ongoing transportation information and updates are available here.”

