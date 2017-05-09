Free Public Viewing Areas: America’s Cup Races

The Ministry of the Environment advised that the “Department of Parks has cleared several areas from which the public can enjoy unobstructed views of races on the Great Sound,” and “there will be no cost, and the public may use these areas on a first come first served basis.”

The specially cleared locations include an area of Spanish Point Park known as Pontoons, an area of the western Railway Trail near Five Star Island, and an area of the Railway Trail near Fort Scaur. Note that Gibb’s Hill Lighthouse Park is also available to the public for viewing the races.

Minister of the Environment Sylvan Richards said, “The America’s Cup 35 races will be amazing to witness, and the Department of Parks wanted to make sure that everyone who wishes to view the races could do so.

“There is no charge and these areas are open to the public. In fact, unless major safety concerns arise, all our National Parks under the remit of the Department of Parks will be open for the entirety of the America’s Cup.”

The Ministry added, “In order to maintain these viewing areas for public use, the Department of Parks would like to inform the public that from 26 May 2017 until 28 June 2017 the Department will not be issuing Special Permission Permits for events in the following National Parks: Spanish Point, Gibb’s Hill Lighthouse, Fort Scaur and the Western Railway Trail.

“This is to allow all patrons equal opportunity to enjoy the parks and view portions of the America’s Cup events from these key vantage points.

“As a reminder, under the protection of the Act and its regulations, parking along the Railway Trail is prohibited, as is motorised traffic. Parking in the vicinity is limited.

“The Department would also like to remind the public to be mindful of the Bermuda National Parks Act 1986 and its 1988 Regulations while using our National Parks.

“The public are advised that it is an offense to litter, park vehicles in un-authorized areas, destroy vegetation, play music or run loud generators to the annoyance of others enjoying our parks. For further information please visit here or Department of Parks Notice.

