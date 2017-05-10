Burglaries At Multiple Commercial Properties

Police are investigating a spree of burglaries at commercial properties over the weekend, with intruders entering premises in multiple parishes, including on Victoria Street, Parsons Road, Lovers Lane, and Middle Road.

Cash and three motorcycles were stolen from the Paget property, while the police said it “is unclear now what, if anything, was taken from the other commercial properties.”

A police spokesperson said, “Inquiries are currently being conducted into a series of commercial property burglaries reported over the weekend.

“Sometime early Sunday morning [May 7th] and early Monday morning [May 8th] intruders entered premises in the Victoria Street and Parsons Road Pembroke areas, the Lovers Lane Paget area, the Middle Road Warwick area and the Middle Road Southampton area.

“A quantity of cash and three motorcycles described as a black & white Yamaha Nouvo, a black Yamaha Nouvo and a green Honda SH were removed from the Paget property. It is unclear now what, if anything, was taken from the other commercial properties.

“Witnesses or anyone that may have seen two men acting suspiciously near businesses in the affected areas this past weekend are asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Department on 247-1744.”

Category: All, Crime, News