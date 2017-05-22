Results: BCB Twenty20 Cricket Semi-Finals

St. David’s Cricket Club, Bailey’s Bay, Tuff Dogs and Devonshire Recreation Club all recorded victories in this weekend’s Twenty20 action.

St. David’s Cricket Club Win by 6 Wickets: Southampton Rangers 76 St. David’s 80/4

At Lord’s in St. David’s, Southampton Rangers won the toss and elected to bat, they were in trouble early with Cejay Outerbridge claiming two wickets in his first over and the second of the game, Kwame Tucker was the top scorer with 22, while Justin Pitcher made inroads in the bowling department finishing with figures of 4-0-17-4.

In reply St. David’s scored 80/4, with Pitcher the top score with 28 not out, with Shannon Raynor adding 27, Kevin Tucker was the pick of the Southampton Rangers bowlers with figures of 3-1-6-1.

Bailey’s Bay Win by 6 Wickets: Somerset Cricket Club 118/8 Bailey’s Bay 119/4

The host Somerset Cricket Club won the toss and elected to bat, they were restricted to 118/8 in their 20 overs, Marcus Johnson was their top scorer with 39, while Rodney Trott returned had figures of 4-0-8-2 for Bailey’s Bay.

In reply Bailey’s Bay scored 119/4, Stephen Outerbridge was the top scorer with 38 not out, while Isaiah Richardson led the Somerset Cricket Club bowling attack with figures of 3-0-28-2.

Plate Semi-Finals

Tuff Dogs won by 20 runs: Tuff Dogs 161/5 Somerset Bridge 141/7

At Lord’s in St. David’s, Tuff Dogs batted first and scored 161/5 in their 20 overs, Gary ray was the top scorer with 58 not out, Clarence Trott was the pick of the Somerset Bridge bowlers with figures of 3-0-36-2.

In reply Somerset Bridge scored 141/7, Torleair Caines was the top scorer with 30 before he was run out, Arnold Manders was the pick of the Tuff Dogs bowlers with figures of 4-0-15-2.

Devonshire Recreation Club Win by 5 Wickets: Willow Cuts 143/6 Devonshire Rec 148/5

At the Somerset Cricket Club, Willow Cuts won the toss and elected to bat, they were restricted to 143/6 in their 20 overs, Sheroy Fubler was their top scorer with 54, Omar Hart was the pick of the Devonshire Recreation Club bowlers with figures of 4-2-23-3.

In reply Devonshire Recreation Club scored 148/5 in 19.4 overs, Keneik Wallen was the top scorer with 38 not out, Tyshaun Brown was the pick of the Willow Cuts bowlers with figures of 4-0-25-2.

