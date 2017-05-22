Rifle & Drill Team Set For Bermuda Day Parade

A ladies’ drill and rifle team set up with help from the Royal Bermuda Regiment is set to shine in Wednesday’s Bermuda Day parade.

The Bermuda Rifle and Drill Team is set to field its biggest-ever contingent of 37 – with junior members marching alongside adults for the first time. RBR Sergeant Debbie Symons, who founded the group four years ago, said the group includes serving soldiers as well as civilians, although it not an official part of the RBR.

The Bermuda Rifle and Drill Team after a session on the parade ground at Warwick Camp

She said, “They’ve been doing extremely well. They’ve been training since the start of March and they’ve kept the commitment up.”

The drill team spent hours on the Warwick Camp parade ground honing their skills under the eagle eyes of volunteer Regiment drill instructors, as well as boosting their fitness at Positive Results gym on St John’s Road, Pembroke, run by RBR Colour Sergeant Sergio White, who also gave his services free of charge.

The ladies of the Bermuda Rifle and Drill Team tackle a hill climb after working out in Positive Results gym in Pembroke, supervised by Regiment Colour Sergeant Sergio White.

Sgt Symons said, “The team allows women on the island to experience something new and challenging – and it also teaches discipline.”

New recruits, twin sisters Alaya and Amir Ford, aged 10, of Smith’s, said they enjoyed the complex manoeuvres taught to the team.

Alaya said, “When we march, I like getting into the different formations. I like marching, doing the circles and rotating the flag – it’s fun.”

Kelzine Thompson, 52, a founder member of the team, said, “I joined to get some ‘me’ time, away from everything and for the discipline. I’ve enjoyed it – that’s why I come back every year.”

“It’s like a sisterhood – it’s a family away from your work family and home family.”

Ms Thomas added she had even recruited her real-life sister, Phillis Butterfield, for this year’s parade.

Robin Dillas, 49, a three-year veteran of the team, also recruited a sibling, sister Berne Dillas, 48.

Robin Dillas said, “I’m enjoying it – it’s disciplined and it helps you focus, as well as being something positive for Bermuda and good exercise.”

Berne Dillas added, “It’s family orientated and everybody is positive and has a beautiful spirit.”

