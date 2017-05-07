Saturday Dock Access For Container Collection

After a successful two-week trial period, Stevedoring Services will continue to provide access for container only collection service on Saturday mornings between the hours of 8:00am – 1:00pm until the commencement of Americas Cup, Polaris Holding Company CEO Warren Jones said.

“This extended service has been initiated because of the major uptick in container and breakbulk imports generated as a result of America’s Cup activities,” the company said.

“Requests for delivery of any other type of cargo on a Saturday will only be facilitated if booked and paid for in advance. This will allow us to guarantee appropriate labour and ensure a smooth delivery service to truckers.

“We believe this, along with other measures indicated below, will alleviate congestion on the dock. Thank you for your attention to this matter.”

Category: All, Business, News