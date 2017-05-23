School PTA Holds Meeting Over Safety Concerns

[Written by Don Burgess + Updated]

Last night, parents and teachers from Harrington Sound Primary School got to air their concerns about health and safety issues to education officials at an urgent meeting.

Approximately 80 to 100 parents, teachers and staff showed up to the PTA meeting at the school. Commissioner of Education Dr. Freddie Evans, Education Minister Cole Simons and representatives from Bermuda Pest Control were present to hear concerns about mold, brown water, bird mites, insects and the safety of the Harrington sound’s playground equipment.

The school was closed for two days last week as it “experienced an infestation of bird mites due to birds nesting in the roof.”

At that point Dr. Evans said: “While the mites are not harmful to humans, we wish to safeguard the health of students and staff as the mites could potentially trigger allergies or asthma.” He promised that the pests would be eradicated and the closure would allow for other general maintenance to be conducted.

Earlier this school year, T.N. Tatem Middle School had to be temporarily closed as safety issues, including mold at that educational facility were addressed.

PTA president Deann Trott told Bernews that the people who showed up at the meeting were “asking questions and looking for answers about what had been done, why this has happened and what is the plan for improvements for the safety and health of our children and teachers and staff.”

Ms. Trott added: “Parents were concerned about the lack of communication and the late awareness of the issues.”

Dr. Evans told the concerned audience that he would provide the parents, via the school, with the answers to the Health and Safety Report at some point on Tuesday [today]. Dr. Evans is also supposed to identify what steps will be taken to resolve these ongoing issues.

Update 3.48pm: PLP spokesperson for Education Diallo Rabain said, “Yesterday morning, as PLP Spokesperson for Education, I visited with the teachers and staff of Harrington Sound Primary School, as they opted to sit-out over concerns about student safety due to the discovery of a bird mite infestation.

“Teachers and students were forced to wait over two hours for Education Minister Cole Simons and fumigation company representatives to make assurances that the school was safe. However, when asked whether the Department of Health’s Health and Safety Office had been informed and asked to do an independent inspection, the answer was no.

“Upon hearing this, the teachers rightfully decided to withdraw the students from the building, refusing to re-enter until such an independent inspection was complete. It was only during the emergency PTA meeting last night that parents were fully informed of the situation.

“As we wait for adequate answers to be provided about the safety of the school, the status of the bird mite infestation and the steps ahead to address it, questions must be asked as to the priorities of the OBA Government yet again.

“The TN Tatem mould infestation provided an opportunity for the OBA to refocus their priorities on health and safety issues in our public schools. Instead, as Minister Cole Simons himself remarked, the OBA once again dropped the ball on our public school students and teachers.

“This state of affairs is unacceptable. I call on the Minister of Education to provide assurances that this situation will be dealt with in a timely manner and that the health and safety of all our schools will be assessed. We cannot wait for yet another incident in another school to occur before taking action.”

