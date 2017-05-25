Spectator Yacht Arrives At Tucker’s Point

The Mariner III Spectator Yacht has arrived to the Harbour Beach dock at Rosewood Tucker’s Point and is ready to set sail in celebration of the America’s Cup.

A spokesperson said, “Built in 1926, the classic 122 foot-long motor yacht features a large open deck that will offer viewing of the race course. Guests will spend the day enjoying exclusive access to the race course, along with sunshine, cocktails, and cuisine by the hotel’s Executive Chef, Gerry Adams.

“The Mariner III’s rich varnished teak, gleaming brass and hand-crafted bevelled lead crystal windows from Paris are just some of the elegant details on this classic charter yacht. Each race day, the yacht will depart from the Harbour Beach dock and return following the completion of the races.”

“Limited tickets are still available for Bermudians to have exclusive access to the Spectator Yacht. Ticket pricing starts at $297.50, and will include viewing from the exclusive Superyacht area in Bermuda’s Great Sound, along with complimentary lunch, snacks, wine, prosecco and beer.”

For ticket details and pricing, visit ptix.bm or call the toll-free number at 855-396-1500.

Read More About

Category: All, Entertainment