Spirit Finishes Antigua Bermuda Yacht Race

The Spirit of Bermuda has finished the 935 nautical mile Antigua Bermuda Race, crossing the finish line off St David’s at around midday local time today [May 18].

The crew onboard the Spirit of Bermuda include Jeff Bennett, Blair Blakeney, Lindsey Cubbon, Dkembe Dill, James Doughty, Dylan Ferry, Jennifer Gibbons, David Goulbourne, Sandra Harries, Whitney Kirkland, Russell Medway, Myriam Mnasri, Mike Moreland, Patrick Perrett, Harriet Richold, Lamar Samuels, Edward Stovell, Charles Swan and Esmerelda Zanders.

Spirit of Bermuda after crossing the finish line, photo by Tom Clarke

