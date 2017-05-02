As the summer approaches, the island continues to welcome marine visitors, with a steady flow of vessels visiting the island, with this weekend seeing two luxury superyachts pass by each other in St George’s, with the 154-foot long arriving ‘A2′ passing by the 137-foot long departing ‘M4′ in St George’s Harbour. Marine traffic is expected to continue to increase over the summer, as the island is hosting various events including the America’s Cup, Tall Ships Regatta and Marion to Bermuda Yacht Race.

