Swing Bridge Two Lane Traffic Resumes
After having been restricted to one lane traffic while work was taking place, the Swing Bridge in the east end has re-opened to two lane traffic again.
In their most recent update, on April 25th, the Ministry of Public Works said that the rehabilitation work was “nearing completion” and “the bridge can now safely carry one lane of vehicles with loads of 10T per axle and a 29T gross vehicle weight.”
The Ministry said they expected to open the bridge to two lane traffic immediately after the Contractor removes the remaining scaffolding, which they said at that time, was estimated to take seven days.
Great news! Well done to everyone at Public Works for making this bridge safe again.
Great to have the bridge open but do you think you could paint it?!~
I agree
they can’t paint the bridge because all the paint up the west end the american’s cup
Thank goodness for that. That will put a smile on a lot a faces. Feel the breeze from the sighs of relief…..
Agreed still a rusty eyesore ,St. George’s in general needs to use more paint