Swing Bridge Two Lane Traffic Resumes

After having been restricted to one lane traffic while work was taking place, the Swing Bridge in the east end has re-opened to two lane traffic again.

In their most recent update, on April 25th, the Ministry of Public Works said that the rehabilitation work was “nearing completion” and “the bridge can now safely carry one lane of vehicles with loads of 10T per axle and a 29T gross vehicle weight.”

The Ministry said they expected to open the bridge to two lane traffic immediately after the Contractor removes the remaining scaffolding, which they said at that time, was estimated to take seven days.

Read More About

Category: All, News