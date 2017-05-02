Swing Bridge Two Lane Traffic Resumes

May 2, 2017 | 6 Comments

After having been restricted to one lane traffic while work was taking place, the Swing Bridge in the east end has re-opened to two lane traffic again.

In their most recent update, on April 25th, the Ministry of Public Works said that the rehabilitation work was “nearing completion” and “the bridge can now safely carry one lane of vehicles with loads of 10T per axle and a 29T gross vehicle weight.”

The Ministry said they expected to open the bridge to two lane traffic immediately after the Contractor removes the remaining scaffolding, which they said at that time, was estimated to take seven days.

Swing Bridge Bermuda May 2 2017 (1)

Swing Bridge Bermuda May 2 2017 (2)

Swing Bridge Bermuda May 2 2017 (4)

Swing Bridge Bermuda May 2 2017 (5)

Comments (6)

  1. Modern Man says:
    May 2, 2017

    Great news! Well done to everyone at Public Works for making this bridge safe again.

  2. Pondering says:
    May 2, 2017

    Great to have the bridge open but do you think you could paint it?!~

  3. spoons says:
    May 2, 2017

    Thank goodness for that. That will put a smile on a lot a faces. Feel the breeze from the sighs of relief….. :)

  4. Janice says:
    May 2, 2017

    Agreed still a rusty eyesore ,St. George’s in general needs to use more paint

