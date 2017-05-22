Three Females Injured While Avoiding Shooting

The 17-year-old young man that was shot on Friday night was “part of a gathering of individuals at a residence,” and “three females that were also part of that gathering avoided being shot but sustained non-life threatening, non-gun related injuries getting out of harm’s way,” the police confirmed today.

A police spokesperson said, “The investigation continues regarding the confirmed firearm incident where a 17-year-old male was shot and injured around 11:15pm Friday, May 19th in the North Shore Road, Glebe Road Devonshire area.

“It is now understood that the teenage male victim was part of a gathering of individuals at a residence in the neighbourhood when the incident took place.

“Apparently three females that were also part of that gathering avoided being shot but sustained non-life threatening, non-gun related injuries getting out of harm’s way.

“Detectives are renewing their appeal for any witnesses or persons that saw suspicious activity in the North Shore Road, Glebe Road Devonshire area around 11:15pm Friday to contact the Serious Crime Unit on 247-1739 or the independent and confidential Crime Stoppers hotline 800-8477.”

