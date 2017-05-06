TN Tatem Wins Super 8s Cricket Tournament

TN Tatem Middle School won the Bermuda School Sports Federations Middle School Girls Super 8s Cricket Tournament at the National Sports Center after defeating Saltus Grammar School in the final.

TN Tatem won the toss and elected to send Saltus to bat. Saltus scored 48 runs in their allotted 7 overs. Emily Hartwig led Saltus scoring with 26 runs, Brianna Ray added 10. TN Tatem reached their target with two overs to spare without the loss of a wicket. Zakari Turner scored 28 runs with Asrael Basden adding 13.

Tatem kept Whitney Institute to 32 runs in their semi-final match up. Kenshae Richardson led Whitney with 9 runs. Turner again lead TN Tatem with 12 runs as they again crossed their target with two overs to spare

Saltus sent Dellwood Middle School into bat in the other semi-final. Dellwood scored 48 for the loss of one wicket, Chance Godwin was the top scorer with 22 runs. Ray was the top scorer for Saltus with 25 runs with Hartwig scoring 14.

