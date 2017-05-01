Motorcycle/Car Collision On Cavendish Road

[Updated] Traffic is being diverted in the area of King Street, Reid Street extension and Cavendish Road in Pembroke due to a collision involving a car and a motorcycle this afternoon [May 1].

A police spokesperson said, “Details are limited, but at this stage it appears the motorcyclist’s injuries may be serious. Further update to follow.”



Update 2.13pm: The police said, “The collision actually occurred along a section of Cavendish Road, which is currently cordoned off.Motorists can still go down Spurling Hill and up Lane Hill, but not along the section of Cavendish Road in between.”

Update 3.55pm: The police said, “That section of Cavendish Road has since been re-opened to normal traffic flow.”

