Police Respond To Shooting, One Person Injured

[Updating] Police and emergency personnel attended the North Shore Road/The Glebe Road area tonight [May 19], where police tape and a number of police officers can be seen.

Details are limited at this time, however we will update as able.

Update 12.15am: Unofficial reports indicate at least one person may have been injured.

Update 12.25am: Police confirm there was a shooting incident and one person has been injured.

Update 12.35am: Police Media Relations Manager Robin Simmons said, “One male has been shot and injured in the North Shore Road, Glebe Road Devonshire area.

“An investigation is underway and an update on his condition will be provided in due course.”

Read More About

Category: All, Crime, News