Live Video Replay: America’s Cup Prep Rally

Earlier today [May 12] in Victoria Park, the Bermuda Tourism Authority [BTA] held a “prep rally to build momentum” for the start of the 35th America’s Cup, which is set to get underway in two weeks.

Today’s event was hosted by Nadanja Bailey and Glenn Jones, and included a welcome from Hamilton Town Crier Ed Christopher, and remarks from people including BTA CEO Kevin Dallas, ACBDA CEO Mike Winfield, and Premier Michael Dunkley, who showcased a a few dance moves prior to addressing the people gathered.

“A successfully delivered America’s Cup visitor experience is very important to the country’s success in this event and Bermuda’s legendary hospitality will be a key ingredient in visitor satisfaction,” said BTA CEO Kevin Dallas. “Ultimately we want all America’s Cup visitors – especially first-time visitors – to be thinking about coming back the moment they leave.”

The 28-minute live video replay is below:

