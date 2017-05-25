360° Video: Demonstration Held At Parliament
People gathered on the grounds of the House of Assembly this afternoon [May 25] as Preserve Marriage – which has been campaigning against same sex marriage – held a demonstration, while the Rainbow Alliance of Bermuda also made a call to their supporters to attend.
1-hour live video replay, the video is 360° so you can use your mouse to move around the scene
I have noted everyone who was there in support of Preserve Marriage. Your individual internet search history will be published in a few days to see if your public morality is the same as your private one.
WOWWWW BERMUDA
WHAT DOES IT MATTER TO YOU HOMOPHOBIC LOW LIFES WHAT ANYONE ELSE DOES IN THEIR PRIVATE LIFE? STOP WORRYING ABOUT OTHER PEOPLE, FOCUS ON YOURSELVES AND WE CAN ALL COEXIST.
EQUALITY.
ONE LOVE.
Are You Heterophobic?
PLP MP, Wayne Furbert, is a disgrace to humanity. Thankfully, the courts recently protected the rights of all people and that includes protecting the same sex couples community from the church majority who would sinfully discriminate against the gay community and their right to equality.
Mob mentality fueled by religious self righteous bigots have through history crucified and murdered anyone who gets in the way of their “beliefs”.
The Dark Ages, the Stone Age and the age of discrimination lingers in the hearts of some Bermudians. It is a sad day to see so many Bermudians discriminate. the world is watching, and will not like what they saw today.
#lovewins #love #Bermuda #lgbt #humanrights
“Love thy neighbor as yourself” one of the greatest commandment only applies if your neighbor is exactly the same as you. All others don’t fit the bill in Leviticus 19:9–18 so we can do what we want to oppress them.
Another example of the 2 Bermuda’s I guess, the bigotry, discriminatory, hateful, homophobic Bermuda, and then the open minded, liberal, progressive, respectful Bermuda.
At this rate there will be about 20 Bermuda’s by the time we go to the poll’s this next coming election.