Video: Yokohama Highlights, Flora Duffy Wins

In her first race back after claiming her debut World Triathlon Series World Title last year, Bermuda’s Flora Duffy returned to the 2017 season and walked right back to the familiar top of the podium when she won the 2017 ITU World Triathlon Yokohama.

She recorded a commanding victory, crossing the line in a time of 1:56:18, almost two minutes ahead of the second place athlete, which according to the International Triathlon Union website, is the “largest winning margin in WTS history.”

