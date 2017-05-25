VIP Airport Arrivals Lounge For AC Guests
Skyport announced the opening of a “new and exclusive airport arrivals lounge that it has created for the benefit of VIPs travelling to the 35th America’s Cup.”
A spokesperson said, “The lounge is located outside the Arrivals area, past customs, on a private terrace. VIP guests will be treated to Bermudian refreshments, such as Dark ‘n Stormies and ginger beer, provided by Gosling’s.
“The lounge will allow dignitaries to relax after their flight, while they wait for their transportation. They will be fast-tracked through Immigration and Customs and assisted with their luggage.
“VIPs are expected to include supporters of the six teams competing in the America’s Cup, visiting Government officials and celebrities.
“The lounge will be open from Friday, May 26 to Tuesday, June 27.
“The full cost of installing the lounge has been covered by Skyport, with the complimentary beverage service provided by Gosling’s.”
Ken Hassard, Commercial Director of Skyport, said: “We want to make sure our high-profile visitors start their trip to Bermuda on the right foot, and how better to do that than with a local cocktail. This lounge will provide a relaxing waiting area for those guests we most want to impress and reduce congestion in the Arrivals area.”
Charles Gosling, Vice President/Marketing Director of Gosling’s, said: “We are pleased to be able to give our pre-eminent visitors to the America’s Cup a taste of Bermuda’s unique brand of hospitality with the new complimentary VIP drinks. We will be showcasing the best of Bermuda’s cocktails, in particular the Dark ‘n Stormy.”
lolll what VIPs are gonna want sit and chill outside the airport, next to taxi rank. What a waste of time.
All us broke-a$$ commoners can encircle the area and stare longingly at the exclusive, pre-eminent (surpassing all others), VIP’s sipping on their free booze and reflect on why poverty is just a state of mind.
Yes the common folk who actually live and work here and who are the mainstay of the economy
I can honestly see why the plp’s two bermuda campaign can work. While the ac is a big and important event a lot of things seem to be getting done purely because of the ac not despite it.
Meanwhile poor locals suffer the wait at customs
Will this be there when the ac has gone?
As a frequent traveler to Bermuda all I want to do is get in the fastest taxi to my destination. Can someone explain to me why the customs officer at the passport desk ask my entire family of 10 for return tickets? Lucky my daughter had them on her phone. My son wasn’t as lucky the officer paraded him to the back office with my daughter in-law and grandchildren. No other country in the World is asking visitors for return tickets. I normally enter very fast with a smile. All this did was cause the wait to be longer. Bermuda get with the times. I have other friends coming for America’s Cup. This is beautiful Island and the people are equally polite. The officer stressed that the government recently implemented that every tourist present a return ticket we have never had to present tickets before.