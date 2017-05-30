Bermuda To Host Women’s U20 Tournament

The Bermuda Football Association announced that it will host the CONCACAF Caribbean Under 20 Women’s World Cup Qualifying Tournament from July 19th through 24th.

“This represents a fantastic opportunity to bring international football to our shores and provide the members of the Bermuda Under 20 Women’s Team with the chance to showcase their talents in front of family and friends at the National Sports Center “Carpet”,” the BFA said.

“Bermuda will host Group B and will find out who its three opponents will be when the draw is held on June 4th at the CONCACAF Headquarters in Miami. Bermuda fans can tune in to the draw at www.Concacaf.com when it is streamed live at 11am Bermuda time. Ticket information will be available shortly after the draw.”

Maurice Lowe Technical, Development Director, said, “The Technical Staff of the Bermuda Football Association are pleased, excited, and grateful to reach another milestone through the opportunity to host part of a regional competition.

“A lot of work goes into making events like this a reality and it is indicative of greater things to come. I encourage everyone to come out and support our young woman in this event.”

Category: All, News, Sports