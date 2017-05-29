Students Graduate From New England Institute

The Minister of Home Affairs Patricia Gordon-Pamplin today offered congratulations to the six Bermudian students who recently graduated from the New England Institute of Technology [NEIT] and received funding from the Department of Workforce Development.

Barak Bremar, Damani Edwards, Jordan Lawrence, Ashanti Musson-Gibbons, Keri Brangman and Jah-Kaye Stewart graduated with Associate in Science and Bachelor of Science Degrees in various courses – from Cyber Security Technology, Information Technology, Surgical Technology, Mechanical Engineering, among many others.

These students received sponsorship from the Department of Workforce Development as well as financial awards from NEIT.

The funding was made possible through a Memorandum of Understanding [MOU] signed between NEIT and the Department of Workforce Development which stipulates that both organizations cooperate in education and training initiatives which will further develop the skilled labour force of Bermuda through developing and accessing educational programs.

Ashanti Musson-Gibbons, Damani Edwards, Bryce Smith, Jah-Kaya Stewart, Mr. Allen Richardson, Training Officer Dept. of Workforce Development, Jordan Lawrence, Keri Brangman, Tory Bassett, Janario Bean, Barak Bremar, and Michael Chibante.

The Minister of Home Affairs Patricia Gordon-Pamplin said: “NEIT has been working with the Department to identify courses designed to meet the further education needs of Bermuda. The Department funded the students in the amount of $10,000 per year, additionally, these students receive $5000 from NEIT making their total funding $15,000 per year.

“On behalf of the Department, I wish to thank NEIT for working with us for the betterment of Bermuda’s workforce. I wish to congratulate all the graduates and wish them continued success as they continue their studies or work locally in their respective field. I encourage students who are interested in this opportunity to visit Workforce Development and seek information from a Training and Assessment Officer.”

Senior Vice President and Provost at New England Institute of Technology, Dr. Douglas H. Sherman noted: “We are proud to award these outstanding students with their New England Tech degree and are pleased to add their names to our growing list of Bermuda alumni. International students provide faculty, staff and students the opportunity to be exposed to different cultures. It has been a great learning experience for everyone.”

Associate in Science Degree Graduates

Tory Bassett – Digital Media Production

Janario Bean – Advanced Marine Technology

Keri Brangman – Surgical Technology

Damani Edwards – Business Management

Chae Hollis – Marine Technology

Jordan Lawrence – Mechanical Engineering Technology

Ashanti Musson-Gibbons – Surgical Technology

Sergio Pavao – Cyber Security Network Engineering

Bryce Smith – Marine Technology

Jah-Kaya Stewart – Advanced Marine Technology

Bachelor of Science Degree Graduates

Jevon Baker – Information Technology

Barak Bremar – Electrical Engineering Technology

Michael Chibante – Automotive Service Management

Read More About

Category: All, News