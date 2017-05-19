Wyclef Jean To Perform At America’s Cup

The organisers of the 35th America’s Cup announced that Wyclef Jean, the three-time Grammy Award-winning entertainer, will perform on the Main Stage of the America’s Cup Village in Dockyard on Saturday 27th May.

The announcement said, “All tickets that gain entry into the America’s Cup Village will give access to Wyclef Jean’s performance and the full day of racing and America’s Cup Village experiences on offer. Go now to www.americascup.com/tickets to book your place in the America’s Cup Village to see day two of the Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Qualifiers race action and the late afternoon performance by Wyclef Jean.

“In addition to the announcement that Wyclef Jean will be performing in the America’s Cup Village on 27th May, the America’s Cup Event Authority [ACEA] have also announced that nearly all America’s Cup Village spectator experiences are now sold out for day one of the 35th America’s Cup.

“There are still very limited numbers of Spectator Boat and Longtail Lounge tickets for 26th May available, but the news that day one is now very nearly sold out will only serve to increase demand for tickets for day two of the 35th America’s Cup, Saturday 27th May. Anyone considering attending the America’s Cup Village is urged to book their place now via www.americascup.com/tickets

Speaking about his forthcoming appearance as part of the America’s Cup Concert Series this summer, Wyclef said, “I had my first taste of the America’s Cup in Chicago in June 2016 at the Louis Vuitton America’s Cup World Series event. I went out on the water while they were racing and nothing prepares you for just how fast, and how cool, those boats are.

“Now I’m coming to Bermuda where I’ll have the chance to be part of the America’s Cup show on Saturday 27th May and I cannot wait! If you haven’t already, book your tickets now and I’ll see you in the America’s Cup Village.”

Wyclef Jean first received fame as a member of the acclaimed New Jersey hip hop group the Fugees, the trio that also included Lauryn Hill and Pras. Jean is Pras’s cousin and a fellow Haitian immigrant to the US.

The group’s debut album, Blunted on Reality, peaked at No. 49 on the U.S. Hot 100 and sold over 2 million copies worldwide. Their sophmore album – The Score – sold over 18 million copies worldwide, eventually becoming a multi-platinum, Grammy-winning album.

Read More About

Category: All, Entertainment, Music, News