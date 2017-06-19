19 Teachers Complete Induction Programme

This week, the Minister of Education Cole Simons attended the BTIP Induction Ceremony for the 19 teachers who recently completed the two-year Bermuda Teacher Induction Programme.

Mentors are assigned to ensure that during their first two years of teaching inductees receive on-going coaching, professional development, and support.

“Research has shown that the new teacher will have numerous concerns and needs with which they will require assistance. The unsolicited skill of the mentor is required to affect an atmosphere of reflection where inductee and mentor can engage in identifying concerns and build upon strengths,” the Ministry said.

Back row: Nyisha Saunders, Chaunteé Thompson, Nathan Dill, De’Von Allen, Aleisha James, and Diamond Outerbridge; Front row: Torri-Lynn Correia, Daishawnai Richardson, Lorne Nannini, Crystal Richardson, Sekia James, Alaina Nelson, Judith Welch, Keita Swan, Minister, Janell Smith, Krystle Paulino, Oranthus Turner; Not pictured: Chrislyn Philip, Makesha Mahmud-Bey

Minister Simons congratulated the group for completing the two-year programme and said, “The foundation of the mentor programme is built on a commitment to meet the individual and collective needs of new teachers entering the Bermuda public school system.

“It is my sincere hope that these past two years have been most beneficial for your personal and professional development. As teachers, administrators and leaders we must be committed to providing quality curriculum while ensuring that our teachers can effectively deliver that curriculum and improving overall accountability.”

For the first time in the programme, a New Teacher of the Year was awarded. Prinicpals had the opportunity to nominate an inductee who was eligible to complete the programme this and winner was selected by non-involved principals.

The three finalists were: Ms. De’Von Allen-Francis Patton School, Ms. Crystal Trott-Clearwater Middle School and Ms. Krystle Paulino-Purvis Primary School. This year’s winner was Ms. Krystle Paulino.

The two finalists and winner received a plaque, membership to a professional educational organization and community prizes. Additionally, Ms. Paulino received funding to attend a professional conference of her choice kindly sponsored by the Bermuda Union of Teachers.

