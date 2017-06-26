2017 Summer Bus Passes Required On June 28

The Department of Public Transportation reminds people that, starting on June 28, students wishing to travel by bus at no charge must present a valid 2017 Summer Bus Pass to bus operators.

A Government spokesperson said, “The Department of Public Transportation reminds all parents and students that starting this week Wednesday June 28, 2017, students wishing to travel by bus at no charge must present a valid 2017 Summer Bus Pass to bus operators. Failure to present the Pass will mean the student must pay the relevant fare.

“Summer passes have already been distributed to all public and private primary, middle and secondary schools, in addition to all home schools and the Bermuda College.

“Parents or students should liaise with their respective school offices to collect them.

“In addition to their bus passes, Bermuda College students must continue to present their valid college ID to bus operators in order to travel at no charge.”

