8-Year-Old Listed In Stable Condition In ICU

After being listed in ‘critical condition’ yesterday, the 8-year-old boy injured in a motocross cycle crash in Pembroke on Sunday is now listed in ‘stable condition’ in the ICU.

A police spokesperson said, “At last check earlier this morning [June 6th] the 8-year-old boy injured in a motocross cycle crash on West Pembroke Primary School field around 2:25pm Sunday, June 4th was in stable condition in the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit.

“Inquiries continue and any witnesses that have not yet come forward are asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Department on 247-1744.”

Read More About

Category: Accidents and fires, All, News