Airport Project Steel Piling To Include Sundays

Due to “lower than anticipated noise levels” and in an effort to shorten the overall steel piling time, piling will now occur on Sundays between 7.00am and 6.00pm, in addition to the current Monday through Saturday activity at the construction site of the new airport terminal.

A spokesperson said, “As of May 25, pile driving has commenced at the construction site of the new airport terminal. This process involves hammering steel piles into the ground at a depth of 115 feet within the footprint of the new terminal and passenger bridges and is essential for supporting the structure of the new terminal. The work has been taking place between the hours of 7am and 10pm every Monday through Saturday.

“Due to lower than anticipated noise levels and in an effort to shorten the overall steel piling time, piling will now occur on Sundays between 7am and 6pm. This schedule is designed to ensure that the piling work is completed in as short of a time as possible whilst still minimising the impact on area residents and businesses. To date, 23 per cent of the steel piles have been driven.

“The steel piles will be installed with two rigs, both using the hammer method. There will be a significant noise and vibration impact on the surrounding area, with this expected to be the loudest phase of construction.

“We apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused and thank the public for their patience as we build this important project.

“For further information, please call Skyport on 293-2470 or email info@Skyport.bm.

“To learn more about the new terminal, visit: www.skyport.bm.”

