America’s Cup Property Rental Drop Coming

Homeowners in the west end that were getting a premium for renting their properties due the America’s Cup have been advised to lower their prices.

Johnettte McNeil, broker at JBM Realty and Associates, said it was advisable for them to have their homes rented rather than holding out for a higher income that may never come.

She added homes in Southampton and Sandys were able to get a 30% or more premium because of the America’s Cup.

Ms. McNeil said some of the three-bedroom homes in the west end were able to get $6,500 per month or more for the America’s Cup.

“In the west end, it’s usually very hard to get those higher rents. Usually that three-bedroom, two bathroom is about $5,000.”

Ms. McNeil said many people who were working for the America’s Cup desired properties in Southampton and Sandys and as a result, rental prices went up to meet higher demand.

“They were hard areas to get a good rent because normally everyone who comes here wants to be more centrally located.

“Now that the America’s Cup is finished it is definitely going to change as far as higher rentals, rents will have to be reduced.”

Ms. McNeil added some people did renovations to upgrade their homes to take advantage of the AC

“They have transformed their homes into vacation rentals as well,” she said. “They may be able to continue renting their homes as vacation homes throughout the summer season but once the season dies down and they consider going back to a long-term rental, that’s going to effect” prices.

She added: “We’ve gotten some of our homeowners to adjust their prices now based on that fact rather than just holding out on what they were getting. If they hold out for the higher price, each month they’re losing money. It is better to put it out at a fair amount now to give them the opportunity to get it rented rather than let it sit on the market for now.”

Ms. McNeil said this would most likely affect the upper end of the market just based on the type of properties that were being rented out.

Two other real estate firms declined to speculate on what the market might do over the next few months.

