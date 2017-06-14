Photos: America’s Cup Superyacht Regatta

[Updated with video] In light breezes on day one of the America’s Cup Superyacht Regatta, Hanuman, steered by Ken Read, won the five-strong J Class opening race around a 16-mile triangle-shaped course.

Hanuman started prematurely and had to return and re-cross the start line.

But they recovered very quickly, choosing the preferred side of the first upwind leg where the strongest breeze filled from and were already challenging leaders Velsheda at the first turn. Hanuman extended away when they set a reaching spinnaker to win from Ranger in second place.





























































In the biggest division of the Superyacht fleet, Class C, which has seven entries, it was the iconic 88m Maltese Falcon which won by the biggest margin of the day, 19 minutes and 41 seconds.

Sail selection and use was key in Class A, where Visione triumphed, as boat captain Garth Brewer recalled, “We sailed pretty well, the crew work was good all the way through. We made an important peel from the A1 to a reacher and that kept us fast on the first downwind.

“It was nice and clean. But the boat is well set up. We made the right sail choices at the right time.”

In Class B, Hyperion, which has Harold Cudmore on board, won. Artemis Racing Team’s Loick Peyron is steering Sojana in Class B and said, “We could really have done with a little more wind today but it was nice to be on the water and racing.”

