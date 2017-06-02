AC Weekend Tickets Sold Out In Several Areas

Weekend passes and Grandstand seating at the America’s Cup Village have already sold out for most weekends of the 35th America’s Cup , however General Admission tickets are still available from $20.

Since last week’s maximum capacity Opening Ceremony, tickets for Grandstand seating have sold out for every weekend throughout the event, although weekday seating is still available.

The Goslings Dark ‘n Stormy Island Bar at the America’s Cup Village is also sold out for every weekend, except this weekend, June 3rd and 4th.

Weekday tickets for these viewing areas are still available, as are General Admission tickets for every day that the America’s Cup Village is open. Tickets, when available, can be purchased here and in person from the Sail Racing store on Front Street, Hamilton.

Spectators wanting a luxurious VIP experience with complimentary food and beverage can book the Longtail Lounge by email on hospitality@americascup.com

Spectator Experience pricing chart [PDF here]

“For those wanting to experience the America’s Cup on water, there are still Official Spectator Boat tickets available for most days and a waiting list is in place for 24th and 25th June,” the ACBDA said.

“Transport must also be booked online and in advance for the dedicated America’s Cup Village ferries and parking. Public ferries and buses are also a good option. Motorbike parking is free and there is plenty of it at the Transportation Hub, near the entrance to the America’s Cup Village.

“Fans who wish to drive a car must book parking in advance for the Park n Ride program online here. Each car is $25 when booked in advance [$30/car if booked within 24 hours of use]. This includes a return shuttle service to America’s Cup Village for all passengers in the car, by shuttle boat or minibus [includes accessibility]. Ongoing transportation information and updates are available here.

