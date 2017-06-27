Archers Claimed First Ever Island Games Medal

Bermuda Archers claimed their first ever Island Games medal today [June 27] while competing in Gotland.

A spokesperson said, “Bernard Wade III and Tiffany Slaton of Bermuda beat 10th seeded Shetland Islands and then 3rd seeded Jersey, followed by 2nd seeded Åland to face 1st seeded Guernsey in the final. Guernsey were too strong for Bermuda and Bermuda claimed the silver medal this afternoon.”

Chef de mission, Jon Beard, said that this is an incredible achievement and is an example of a sport for which the NatWest Island Games has been a true catalyst. We congratulate athletes and coaches on this success.”

Tomorrow will see Bermuda’s archers in a 720 head-to-head knock-out round using the seeding from today’s 720 round in a round-robin format.

