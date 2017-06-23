Audio: Slanga Releases New Song “Devil’s Isle”

June 23, 2017 | 1 Comment

Bermudian singer Ronae Burgess — who performs under the name Slanga — has released his latest song, a track titled “Devil’s Isle” produced by Detrimental for Near Future Records.

Through the lyrics of “Devil’s Isle,” Slanga, also known as HeadBanga, explores the struggle beneath the idyllic facade of Bermuda’s landscape, and the inequality that exists between the “rich and wealthy” and the “struggling parents and youths.”

He describes the island as a place:

“Where they put foreigners above the local
They try to hold you down if you get vocal
Only give you half but never the sum total
More and more people are becoming antisocial
Only beneficial to the rich and the wealthy
Whole leap of people are sick and unhealthy
People are crying out somebody please help me
Underhanded business they’re greedy and stealthy”

“Devil’s Isle” was recently released on SoundCloud and will be followed by a music video shortly.

Comments (1)

  1. bee says:
    June 23, 2017

    hahahahhah…. puhleeze.. all the talent we have on this Island and this guy thinks he is a rock star. too funny.

