Audio: Slanga Releases New Song “Devil’s Isle”

Bermudian singer Ronae Burgess — who performs under the name Slanga — has released his latest song, a track titled “Devil’s Isle” produced by Detrimental for Near Future Records.

Through the lyrics of “Devil’s Isle,” Slanga, also known as HeadBanga, explores the struggle beneath the idyllic facade of Bermuda’s landscape, and the inequality that exists between the “rich and wealthy” and the “struggling parents and youths.”

He describes the island as a place:

“Where they put foreigners above the local

They try to hold you down if you get vocal

Only give you half but never the sum total

More and more people are becoming antisocial

Only beneficial to the rich and the wealthy

Whole leap of people are sick and unhealthy

People are crying out somebody please help me

Underhanded business they’re greedy and stealthy”

“Devil’s Isle” was recently released on SoundCloud and will be followed by a music video shortly.

