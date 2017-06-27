Award Presented To Ministry Of Public Works

June 27, 2017 | 1 Comment

On Thursday, June 22, the Buildings Section of the Department of Public Lands & Buildings, Ministry of Public Works, attended the Bermuda National Trust’s annual general meeting and awards ceremony at the Bermuda Underwater Exploration Institute, where they accepted a recognition certificate for the “sensitive restoration” of the Cabinet building on Front Street.

Dalton Burgess, Building Surveyor; Stephen Tucker, Buildings Manager; Dwayne Caisey, Superintendent and Project Manager; Chris Farrow, Chief Surveyor; and Dennis Reid, Building Surveyor:

Public Works Award Bermuda June 26 2017

A spokesperson said, “The construction works are complete and the building is expected to be furnished and occupied by mid-July.

“National Trust Awards are presented annually to recognise individuals, organisations, groups and schools who have worked for the benefit of Bermuda and its people, to preserve places of beauty or historical interest, buildings, artifacts, lands and animal and plant life, and to promote their appreciation.”

  1. sage says:
    June 27, 2017

    Would be nice if public schools got that kind of ‘sensitive restoration’.

