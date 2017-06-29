BELCO Traffic Advisory Due To Cable Repairs

Bermuda Electric Light Company Limited [BELCO] is advising the motorist that road work is currently being carried out to repair a 22 kV transmission cable fault on Pitts Bay Road.

A spokesperson said, “BELCO wishes to advise motorists that road work is currently being carried out to repair a 22 kV transmission cable fault on Pitts Bay Road at the entrance of the Waterfront Properties. Work is anticipated to continue through Friday, June 30.

“Traffic controls will be in place. Motorists are advised to approach with caution while work is ongoing and, with the exception of critical access, to use alternative routes.

“We appreciate the patience of motorists while this essential repair work is being carried out and apologize for any inconvenience.”

