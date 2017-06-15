Berkeley Institute Steps Up With AP Programme

The Board of Governors of the Berkeley Institute has announced that the school is now an AP Testing Centre and member of the College Board, offering College Board Advanced Placement courses in 11 subjects, including English Language, English Literature, Spanish, French, Biology, Chemistry, Environmental Science, Physics, Biology, Computer Science, and Music Theory.

A spokesperson said, “AP courses are offered over a two-year period in keeping with other senior schools on island although eligible students may test after one year. This programme was implemented in 2015 with a pilot programme that initially included English Language and Biology with an enrolment of 15 students which grew to 28 students in 2016.

“Today there are 112 S3 and S4 students taking AP courses. Berkeley Institute teachers have demonstrated their commitment by becoming certified to teach AP courses at the College Board Summer Institute in keeping with AP College Board policies.

“Our results over the two years of offering the courses are quite encouraging with increases in the overall pass rate between 2015 to 2016. The pass rate for French in 2016 was 100% after only one year of study.”

R. Scott Pearman, the Board member who chairs the Board’s Programme Excellence Committee, said, “The establishment of the College Board AP programming is commensurate with the increased opportunities for internationally recognized higher academic achievement at The Berkeley institute.

“Successful completion of College Board Advanced Placement courses will benefit Berkeley graduates by better positioning them for direct entry into UK universities, for advanced standing in US or Canadian universities and making our graduates highly competitive for the top scholarships on offer locally and internationally.

“Parents stand to benefit from this program because students that gain advanced standing in universities may reduce the total cost of their university schooling.”

School Principal Dr. Phyllis Curtis-Tweed said, “Students can use AP scores to apply to college in the US, UK, Canada and other jurisdictions worldwide. Even when not used for placement, the appearance of AP courses on a transcript indicates that students have engaged in the kind of rigorous study that is favoured by college admissions committees and employers.”

Chairman of The Berkeley Board of Governors Craig Bridgewater said, “We are pleased with the direction that the Berkeley Institute is taking and look forward to the continued growth of this programme as we prepare students for further academic studies and direct entry into the workforce.”

