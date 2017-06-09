Bermuda Health Foundation To Honour Dr Shultz

On Friday, June 30th, the Bermuda Health Foundation will host their 15th Annual Salute to Service Awards Luncheon, with the Foundation raising funds every year to assist Bermudian students who are studying for careers in the medical field.

A spokesperson said, “On Friday, June 30, 2017, the Bermuda Health Foundation [BHF] will host the 15th Annual Salute to Service Award Luncheon by honouring Dr. Edward Shultz. Dr. Shultz is Chief of Emergency Services and Hyperbaric Medicine at the King Edward VII Memorial Hospital.

“He has been employed at the hospital since 1988. Prior to joining the medical staff at King Edward, Dr. Shultz was Attending Emergency Physician at Mt. Sinai Medical Center of Greater Miami in Florida.

“In addition to his duties in the Emergency Department at King Edward, Dr. Shultz is a member of various committees. He is the Chairman of Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation Committee and the Emergency Medical Technicians [EMT] Advisory Committee.

“He is also actively involved with the Bermuda Underwater Exploration Institute, where his wife, Crystal is the Education and Research Coordinator, the Bermuda Historical Society, the Bermuda Red Cross, St. John’s Volunteer Ambulance Brigade and Rotary International. An avid Scuba diver, Dr. Shultz is also a licensed dive instructor in Bermuda.

“Last year the Bermuda Health Foundation honoured John Wight, who is President and Chief Executive Officer at BF&M in addition to holding the position of Chairman of the Bermuda Chamber of Commerce.

“During the Salute to Service Award luncheon, the BHF will also present scholarships to those students selected to receive funding towards their studies in the medical field. In 2016, the successful scholarship recipients were Meliseanna Gibbons, a student at St. George’s University in Grenada; Alesha Page who is studying at the University of Sydney in Australia; and, ‘Rebekah Simons, a student at George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia.

“On Saturday, July 1, 2017, the Bermuda Health Foundation will host its 15th Annual Charity Golf Tournament at the Belmont Hills Golf Course starting at 8:00 a.m.

“Bermuda Health Foundation is the brainchild of brothers Philip Butterfield, who is the Chairman, Vincent Hollinsid, Dr. Ewart Brown, and the late Murray Brown. Charles Brown is also a member of the Board.

“Tickets for the luncheon are available at $150.00 each and can be collected from LaVerne Furbert who can be contacted at 335-8232 or by e-mail at lavernef@northrock.bm. Entry fee for the golf tournament is $150.00.”

